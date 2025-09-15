HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC-appointed SIT gives clean chit to Vantara

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
September 15, 2025 14:56 IST

The Supreme Court-appointed SIT probing the affairs of Vantara has given a clean chit to the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale took the report on record and noted that authorities have expressed satisfaction on the issue of compliance and regulatory measures in Vantara.

The report was submitted on Friday and the top court perused it on Monday.

 

The apex court said it will pass a detailed order during the day after going through the report.

The top court constituted the SIT on August 25 to conduct a fact-finding inquiry against Vantara, in view of allegations of non-compliance with laws and acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants.

The top court constituted the four-member SIT headed by a former apex court judge while hearing two PILs alleging irregularities against Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media and diverse complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations.

On August 14, the top court described as 'completely vague' the plea filed by petitioner C R Jaya Sukin seeking to get a monitoring committee formed to return the captive elephants in Vantara to their owners.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
