SC allows euthanasia for rabid, dangerous stray dogs

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of India has authorised euthanasia for severely ill or dangerous stray dogs, aiming to curb the rising threat to public safety and manage the growing stray dog population across the country.

IMAGE: The top court said civic authorities may resort to euthanasia in areas where the stray dog population has reached alarming proportions and where frequent dog bites or aggressive attacks pose a continuing threat to public safety. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court allows euthanasia for rabid, incurably ill, or dangerous stray dogs to protect human life.

Civic authorities can euthanise stray dogs in areas with alarming populations and frequent aggressive attacks, following veterinary assessment and legal protocols.

The court dismissed pleas to recall earlier orders on relocation and sterilisation of stray dogs.

States and Union Territories must implement directions to not return dogs to the same spot after vaccination and sterilisation.

Each district should establish a fully functional Animal Birth Control centre with necessary infrastructure and trained personnel.

The Supreme Court for the first time on Tuesday allowed euthanasia for rabid, incurably ill, or demonstrably dangerous stray dogs to curb the threat to human life

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria issued a slew of directions to deal with the rising population of stray dogs in the country.

Supreme Court Prioritises Public Safety

The bench emphatically stated that preventing the euthanasia of stray dogs is the most important direction it is issuing to authorities and officials of civic bodies.

It said the civic authorities may resort to euthanasia in areas where the stray dog population has reached alarming proportions and where frequent dog bites or aggressive attacks pose a continuing threat to public safety.

The action, as well as other legal measures, may be taken after an assessment by veterinary experts and in strict accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 and other applicable statutory protocols, the bench said.

Dismissal of Recall Pleas and Relocation Directives

The top court passed the order in a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 last year, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

On Tuesday, it dismissed pleas seeking a recall of its earlier order on the relocation and sterilisation of stray canines, as it observed that the right to live with dignity encompasses the right to move freely without the threat of harm from dog bite attacks.

It directed the states and Union Territories to ensure the implementation of its earlier direction not to return dogs picked up from public places to the same spot after vaccination/sterilisation.

Enhancing Animal Birth Control Framework

It also directed the states and UTs to take steps to enhance the Animal Birth Control framework.

"Ensure establishment of at least one fully functional ABC centre in each district duly equipped with requisite infrastructure and trained personnel, surgical facilities and supporting logistics," the bench said.

"The court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travellers and old age people have fallen victim to dog bite incidents," it added.

On November 7 last year, the court took note of the 'alarming rise' in dog-bite incidents in areas such as educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations and directed that stray dogs be relocated to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.