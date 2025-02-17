'Saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on platform'

Eyewitnesses of the New Delhi railway station stampede said that people were pushing and scrambling for space amid cries for help.

IMAGE: Passengers in large numbers throng the New Delhi railway station in New Delhi on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that took place late on Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

Eyewitness aboard Magadh Express, which arrived from New Delhi to Patna, recalled the horror on Sunday.

Speaking to PTI Video, passenger Prabhash Kumar Raman said, "Massive crowd at the platform led to a chaos, ultimately resulting in the tragic stampede. There was no cooperation from the administration. There was not even a single policeman when the incident took place. People were pushing and scrambling for space amid cries for help."

Staircases on platforms 14 and 15 were blocked, which worsened the situation at New Delhi railway station, another passenger, Hashibur Rehman, claimed.

"Initially, some staircases of platforms were closed to manage the crowd. However, due to delays, more passengers were attempting to take the staircases. At the last moment, the closed staircases were opened, which caused congestion and the crowd swelled," he said.

"People were pushing one another to get on the train or to take the staircase. I saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on the platform... it was horrific," he said.

The crowd was unlike anything seen before, he said.

"I must say that there was nobody from the side of the local administration who was present at the spot... officials arrived almost after an hour after the incident," Rehman claimed.

Meanwhile, even after the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, several stations across Bihar, including Patna, witnessed huge crowds trying to board Prayagraj-bound trains for Maha Kumbh Mela.

On crowd management, Danapur RPF senior commandant Prakash Kumar Panda told reporters, "Adequate arrangements are in place at Patna railway station amid heavy rush. We have deployed additional staffers here. If unreserved passengers overcrowd any coach, we will take action and deboard them.