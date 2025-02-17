HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on platform'

'Saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on platform'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2025 11:04 IST

x

Eyewitnesses of the New Delhi railway station stampede said that people were pushing and scrambling for space amid cries for help.

IMAGE: Passengers in large numbers throng the New Delhi railway station in New Delhi on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that took place late on Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

Eyewitness aboard Magadh Express, which arrived from New Delhi to Patna, recalled the horror on Sunday.

 

Speaking to PTI Video, passenger Prabhash Kumar Raman said, "Massive crowd at the platform led to a chaos, ultimately resulting in the tragic stampede. There was no cooperation from the administration. There was not even a single policeman when the incident took place. People were pushing and scrambling for space amid cries for help."

Staircases on platforms 14 and 15 were blocked, which worsened the situation at New Delhi railway station, another passenger, Hashibur Rehman, claimed.

"Initially, some staircases of platforms were closed to manage the crowd. However, due to delays, more passengers were attempting to take the staircases. At the last moment, the closed staircases were opened, which caused congestion and the crowd swelled," he said.

"People were pushing one another to get on the train or to take the staircase. I saw at least 10-12 bodies lying on the platform... it was horrific," he said.

The crowd was unlike anything seen before, he said.

"I must say that there was nobody from the side of the local administration who was present at the spot... officials arrived almost after an hour after the incident," Rehman claimed.

Meanwhile, even after the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, several stations across Bihar, including Patna, witnessed huge crowds trying to board Prayagraj-bound trains for Maha Kumbh Mela.

On crowd management, Danapur RPF senior commandant Prakash Kumar Panda told reporters, "Adequate arrangements are in place at Patna railway station amid heavy rush. We have deployed additional staffers here. If unreserved passengers overcrowd any coach, we will take action and deboard them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Most Delhi stampede victims had chest, abdomen injuries
Most Delhi stampede victims had chest, abdomen injuries
Confusion over two Prayagraj trains triggered stampede
Confusion over two Prayagraj trains triggered stampede
Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede
Kin search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede
Horrific remains of Delhi station stampede cleared
Horrific remains of Delhi station stampede cleared
'Wrong announcement may have led to Delhi stampede'
'Wrong announcement may have led to Delhi stampede'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sports Stars at Maha Kumbh Mela

webstory image 2

India's 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic

webstory image 3

Quick. Tasty. Tofu: 8 Recipes

VIDEOS

Trump reveals what Putin told him on historic phone call5:16

Trump reveals what Putin told him on historic phone call

PM Modi attends Bharat Tex 2025 at Bharat Mandapam0:32

PM Modi attends Bharat Tex 2025 at Bharat Mandapam

Thousands rally in Serbia as anger over corruption swells3:05

Thousands rally in Serbia as anger over corruption swells

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD