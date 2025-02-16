Relatives search for loved ones missing in Delhi stampede

The distraught family members of those missing since the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station frantically searched for their loved ones, running from one hospital to another, carrying their photos and not knowing what to do.

IMAGE: Family members mourn the death of their relatives in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede at RML Hospital, in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Many said the hospitals did not allow them to search for their missing family members among the patients admitted there, turning their hopes into despair.

The stampede at the railway station on Saturday evening killed 18, according to officials. The injured persons were admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital (LNJP) and the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital in Central Delhi.

Authorities at the hospital are showing the families the lists of the injured admitted there, and turning them away if they don't find the name of their kin.

The families also said they have not been able to file even missing persons' complaint.

Outside the LNJP hospital, Bhola Sah showed a photo of his wife, Meena, on his mobile phone. She has been untraceable since the stampede.

"She is missing since yesterday evening after she went to the railway station to board a train to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh. She did not have any ticket. Her 4-5 companions are also untraceable and their mobile numbers are not connecting," Sah said.

"Hospital officials told me there are no bodies of the stampede victims as all bodies have been taken away by their relatives," he said.

Moazzam, accompanied by his friends, was enquiring about his missing brother Nadim at the LNJP Hospital.

"He was going back to home in Darbhanga by the Swatantrata Senani Express. I have no clue of him as he carries no mobile phone. His train was scheduled to depart from platform no 13 on Saturday night. I am afraid that something might have happened to him," said Moazzam.

"Hospital officials told me the bodies were not there and did not let me look for my brother among the injured admitted there," he said, preparing to go to the other hospital in search of his missing brother.

Archana Suman, a resident of New Delhi, said she found her brother admitted at the LNJP Hospital.

"Yesterday, my brother had gone to catch a train. Shortly after he left, we heard the news of the stampede at the railway station. We got scared and immediately rushed there, but we couldn't find him," she said.

Hours later, she received a call informing her that her brother had been taken to LNJP Hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, she found him injured, with wounds on his legs, she added.

The access to the LNJP hospital was heavily restricted, with only attendants of the patients allow to go inside.

For Anu Kumari, the Saturday night turned into a nightmare when she learned that her sister-in-law, Sneha, might be in trouble.

Sneha, who had come from Uttar Pradesh to visit Anu's family, was at the railway station on way to her home, Kumari said.

"We learnt of the stampede in the middle of the night and rushed to the hospital. When we arrived, we saw that Sneha was lying injured and unconscious.