Home  » News » Sat before deity and...: CJI on Ayodhya verdict

Sat before deity and...: CJI on Ayodhya verdict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 21, 2024 10:21 IST
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and asserted God will find a way if one has faith.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka where he was felicitated.

"Very often we have cases (to adjudicate) but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution," he said.

Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way."

 

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi settled a fractious issue that went back more than a century by paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The bench also ruled that a mosque will come up on an alternative five-acre plot in Ayodhya itself.

CJI Chandrachud was part of the bench that delivered the historic verdict.

Incidentally, the CJI had visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in July this year and offered prayers.

The idol consecration of the temple was held on January 22 this year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary
After hosting Modi, Raut wants CJI to recuse from...
Anxious about how history will judge my tenure: CJI
What The Retail Investor Must Know
The Man Who Saw Tomorrow
Very Poor Weekend At The Box Office
Gauri Lankesh murder accused removed from Sena
