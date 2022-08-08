News
Rediff.com  » News » Sanjay Raut sent to 14-day judicial custody in PMLA case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 08, 2022 14:23 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut waves to his supporters while being produced in a special court in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, on Monday, August 8, 2022. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

The court allowed Raut's plea for home food and medicines, but refused to pass an order on his prayer for bedding.

The judge said as per the prison manual, jail authorities make adequate bed arrangements.

 

Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

He was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his ED custody on Monday.

The federal probe agency did not seek further extension of his custody.

The judge then sent Raut in judicial custody.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
