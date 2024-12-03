News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Sambhal police finds 'Made in Pakistan' cartridges

Sambhal police finds 'Made in Pakistan' cartridges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 03, 2024 23:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A forensic team investigating the Sambhal violence site on Tuesday recovered six empty cartridges which were made in Pakistan, police said.

IMAGE: Police personnel deployed in Sambhal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Besides, the team also found one empty cartridge which had 'made in USA' written on it, they said.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi told reporters that on the request of the SIT formed to probe the November 24 violence, the forensic team, along with a municipal team, investigated the spot on Tuesday.

 

"A shocking thing came to light in this investigation, as six empty cartridges made in Pakistani ordnance factory were recovered," the district police chief said.

Vishnoi said that 'Made in USA' is also written on another cartridge recovered from the site.

He said that this is a 'very serious' matter and it will be investigated properly.

The SP said that some CCTVs were broken during the violence, but their DVRs (digital video recorder) are being searched.

"The police team will conduct searches on Wednesday as well in the violence-hit area," he added.

There has been a tense situation in Sambhal since the first survey of Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted on November 19 on the court orders following a petition which claimed once a Harihar temple stood at the site.

Violence broke out on November 24 when the mosque was being surveyed again.

During this, four people died and others were injured in a clash between the protesters and the police.

Vishnoi said that a total of 29 policemen were injured in the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
Sambhal violence: Focus shifts to Turk-Pathan rivalry
Sambhal violence: Focus shifts to Turk-Pathan rivalry
'He went out to take groceries, police killed him'
'He went out to take groceries, police killed him'
India to face Pakistan in men's junior Asia Cup hockey
India to face Pakistan in men's junior Asia Cup hockey
Peace at LAC key to normal ties with China: Jaishankar
Peace at LAC key to normal ties with China: Jaishankar
Mahayuti to drop ministers who...: Sena leader
Mahayuti to drop ministers who...: Sena leader
200 booked for bid to hold 're-poll' in Maha village
200 booked for bid to hold 're-poll' in Maha village
More like this
Rahul, Priyanka to visit Sambhal with Cong MPs
Rahul, Priyanka to visit Sambhal with Cong MPs
Sambhal violence well-planned BJP conspiracy: Akhilesh
Sambhal violence well-planned BJP conspiracy: Akhilesh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances