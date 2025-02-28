Sam Pitroda says hacker played explicit content during his event at IIT

With the Ministry of Education (MoE) refuting his claims, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Thursday said he was invited to speak at an Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee event via a video link when just minutes after his speech, a hacker infiltrated and began streaming explicit, inappropriate content.

IMAGE: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pitroda's remarks came a day after the MoE refuted his claims made during a webcast that objectionable content was played during his virtual interaction with 'IIT-Ranchi students'.

'It is hereby clarified that there is no IIT in Ranchi. Therefore, the statement made in that video is not only baseless but also reeks of ignorance. It is pertinent to state that there is an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Ranchi. But IIIT, Ranchi, has also confirmed that Sam Pitroda has not been invited by the institute to any conference/seminar to deliver a lecture, physically or virtually,' the ministry said in a statement issued late on Wednesday night.

In a post on X, Pitroda clarified on Thursday: 'I was invited to speak at IIT Roorkee @iitroorkee during the Cognizant event on February 1, 2025, via Zoom with students and faculty.'

'Unfortunately, just minutes after my speech, a hacker infiltrated the video link and began streaming explicit, inappropriate content. We immediately shut down the video and ended the event,' he said.

The occurrence of such incidents, especially in academic spaces meant for learning and growth, is deeply disturbing, the Congress leader added.

Cyber security remains a critical concern and the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of digital safety and vigilance, he asserted.

The MoE on Wednesday said Pitroda claimed on February 22 that he was speaking at the IIT-Ranchi to several hundred students and someone hacked in and started playing some objectionable content, and thus, the event got disrupted.

The MoE also said that any such attempt to malign the image of a premier institution will face legal repercussions.

'Such a reckless statement seems to be an attempt to malign the image of an extremely reputed institution of the country. This institution has stood the test of time and produced some of the brightest minds in the country.

'Unlike such an uninformed person, the IITs' reputation is built on the merit, hard work and achievement of many students, teachers and academia,' the ministry said.