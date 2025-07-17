HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
77-yr-old doctor held for vandalising Karunanidhi statue

77-yr-old doctor held for vandalising Karunanidhi statue

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2025 15:25 IST

A septuagenarian ENT doctor was arrested for allegedly pouring black paint on the statue of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi in Salem, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Black paint was thrown on the statue of former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief M Karunanidhi in Salem on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The suspect was identified after checking the CCTV footage.

The Hastampatti police, who registered a case, said the arrested suspect operated ENT nursing home in the area.

 

Police claimed that the 77-year-old doctor poured the black paint on the 16-feet high bronze statue of the former president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in front of the Anna park in Salem on July 15, owing to mental stress arising due to family issues.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
