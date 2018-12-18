rediff.com

Anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar resigns from Congress

December 18, 2018 13:00 IST

IMAGE: On Monday, December 17, the Delhi high court convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to imprisonment for life. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has written to party president Rahul Gandhi submitting his resignation from the primary membership of the party, sources in the party said on Tuesday.

 

On Monday, the Delhi high court convicted Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

"I tender my resignation with immediate effect from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress in the wake of the judgement of the hon'be high court of Delhi against me," he said in the letter to Gandhi.

