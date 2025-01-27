HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Saif attack case: Why Mumbai cops arrested this Bengal woman

Saif attack case: Why Mumbai cops arrested this Bengal woman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 27, 2025 16:48 IST

Mumbai Police on Monday conducted a search operation in West Bengal's Nadia district and arrested a woman in connection with the attack on Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, a source said.

IMAGE: Actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai on January 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Investigation revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi national, who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the attack, was registered in the name of the woman, he said.

A two-member team of Mumbai Police arrived in West Bengal on Sunday.

 

"A woman was arrested by Mumbai Police from Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. They may apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai," the source in West Bengal Police told PTI.

The woman, Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, was known to the arrested Bangladeshi, Shariful Fakir.

"Fakir had entered India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in north Bengal and got in touch with this woman. She is actually a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal," he said.

In the early hours of January 16, Khan was stabbed six times at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgery for his wounds. He was released from the hospital on January 21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
