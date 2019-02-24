PHOTOS: PM Modi takes holy dip at Kumbh mela

February 24, 2019 19:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a holy dip at the 'Sangam' and offered prayers at the ongoing Kumbh mela at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, after which he washed feet of sanitation workers and lauded their efforts to ensure a Swacch Bharat.

The prime minister also paid tributes to the National Disaster Response Force personnel who lost his life saving a pilgrim.

NDRF personnel Rajendra Gautam, who sustained a severe spinal injury while rescuing an elderly pilgrim from drowning at Kumbh Mela, passed away at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where he was airlifted for treatment.

The mela draws tens of millions of pilgrims over the course of approximately 48 days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river.

"Had the good fortune of taking a holy dip at the #Kumbh. Prayed for the well being of 130 crore Indians," the PM tweeted after stepping into the river and offered prayers with folded hands. Photograph: Courtesy @BJP4India/Twitter

He reiterated the government's commitment to cleaning the Ganges. "We are committed to ensuring the cleanliness of Ganga. In this regard, we have shut 32 sewers that use to drain impure water in the river. Photograph: PTI Photo

Modi who was received by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Kumbh mela earlier performed the 'Ganga Aarti'. Photograph: Courtesy @BJP4India/Twitter

WATCH: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Sangam at Kumbh

Talking about washing the feet of the workers, the prime minister said he would cherish the moment for his entire life. "There is an unforgettable moment in every person's life, today I experienced that moment in my life while washing the feet of sanitation workers," Modi said. Photograph: Courtesy @BJP4India/Twitter