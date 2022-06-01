News
Rediff.com  » News » Sachin Waze allowed to turn approver in graft case against Anil Deshmukh

Sachin Waze allowed to turn approver in graft case against Anil Deshmukh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 01, 2022 17:01 IST
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's plea to turn an approver in a corruption case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

IMAGE: Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an application filed before the special CBI court, Waze claimed he had cooperated with the Central Bureau of Investigation before and after his arrest, following which his confessional statement was recorded before a magistrate under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

 

In its reply, the CBI had given its nod to Waze's plea, subject to certain conditions.

Special judge D P Shingade on Wednesday allowed Waze's plea.

"Your application is awarded to you, but subject to certain conditions," the judge said.

Following the court order, Waze can now depose as a prosecution witness in the case.

Waze was arrested in March last year for his alleged role in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai and the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze is currently in judicial custody.

In March last year, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh, who was then the home minister of Maharashtra, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the metropolis.

The CBI had lodged an FIR against Deshmukh, Waze and others following an order of the Bombay high court last April.

After the HC order, NCP leader Deshmukh had resigned from the state cabinet.

