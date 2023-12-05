News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sachin Pilot was spied on after revolt, says Gehlot's OSD

Sachin Pilot was spied on after revolt, says Gehlot's OSD

Source: PTI
December 05, 2023 22:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma on Tuesday alleged that the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's movements and phone were tracked and monitored by the Gehlot government in the run-up to and during the rebellion Pilot had staged in 2020.

IMAGE: Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. Photograph: ANI Photo

There was no immediate reaction from Congress leaders Gehlot and Pilot or their aides on the allegations.

Sharma, who was denied a ticket to contest the Rajasthan assembly polls and has been criticising Gehlot for the party's defeat in the elections, also said if the incidents of September last year, when a legislature party meeting was not allowed to take place by Gehlot loyalists, had not happened and the Congress observers had carried out the agenda for which they had come, the picture in Rajasthan would have been different.

 

The Congress leadership wanted to effect a leadership change and bring in Pilot as the chief minister.

He said the differences between Gehlot and Pilot "harmed" the party's prospects.

"When the political crisis of 2020 had come and Pilot ji had left with his 18 MLAs, then in such a situation, the government does put its machinery in to use and everyone is monitored, where do these people go, who do they meet and who do they speak with. So that is done and in that manner their monitoring was also done," Sharma alleged.

He claimed that the monitoring was happening from before the rebellion as there was some idea that such a thing could happen.

Asked about the details of the monitoring, Sharma told PTI, "I said monitoring was being done continuously which includes all these things -- movement, who are they speaking with, those things were being tracked and monitored."

Sharma claimed that elections could have been fought better and the main reason for defeat was that ticket distribution was not done properly.

"There was no anti-incumbency against the government but people did not want to see many of the MLAs return as their representatives. Such reports were communicated to the chief minister. These were not just my reports but the AICC survey, and other reports were that sitting MLAs' tickets should be cut but it was not done," Sharma claimed.

Asked why action had not been taken on the reports, he said, "You can say it was his (Gehlot's) stubbornness. He probably felt it was his moral duty towards those who had helped him save his government." Sharma denied that he was making such allegations as he was denied a ticket.

He said it is up to the party to decide on his ticket which he was demanding as a party worker.

"I am saying so now as I want that corrective measures are taken as Lok Sabha polls are round the corner and it is important to set things right," he said.

On the day the Congress lost in Rajasthan, Sharma had blamed Gehlot for the defeat in the assembly polls and said that his experience, magic and schemes could not bring the Congress back to power in the state.

On Monday, replying to a question on an earlier statement of Sharma, Pilot had said, "I have seen the statement. It is strange. Because he was OSD to the chief minister, that's why it is a matter of concern. I believe the party will look into why he said so. And how much truth it holds."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gehlot shares Pilot's video after Modi's taunt
Gehlot shares Pilot's video after Modi's taunt
Why Gehlot Called Pilot 'Gaddar'
Why Gehlot Called Pilot 'Gaddar'
Forgive, forget and...: Pilot on Gehlot's past swipes
Forgive, forget and...: Pilot on Gehlot's past swipes
Guardiola feels Man City will win Premier League again
Guardiola feels Man City will win Premier League again
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by 3 'guests'
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by 3 'guests'
Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest
Manchester United bar journos as Ten Hag denies unrest
Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction
Michaung leaves trail of death and destruction
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Gurjar ire over 'mistreating' Pilot costs Cong dearly

Gurjar ire over 'mistreating' Pilot costs Cong dearly

Gehlot: 'Magician' leaves centre stage in Rajasthan

Gehlot: 'Magician' leaves centre stage in Rajasthan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances