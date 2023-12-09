News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shivraj's 'Ram, Ram' post sparks speculation amid suspense over MP CM

Shivraj's 'Ram, Ram' post sparks speculation amid suspense over MP CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 09, 2023 19:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two days ahead of a crucial meeting of the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday posted the message "Sabhi ko Ram Ram ('Ram Ram' to all)" on X.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The post, accompanied by Chouhan's picture with his palms brought together, sparked off speculation as "Ram Ram" is used both as a greeting as well as a parting message.

But the state BJP chief V D Sharma maintained that the MLAs and the top leadership will decide who becomes the next chief minister of the state following the BJP's landslide victory in the last month's assembly elections.

"The three (central) observers will arrive in Bhopal on Monday morning. The MLAs will meet at 4 pm to elect their leader. Invitations have been sent to the MLAs. The process of the party would be followed and a decision will be taken," Sharma told reporters.

 

Asked about Chouhan's tweet, he said, "This is (Lord) Ram's country. On January 22, a grand idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We greet each other in the morning by saying 'Ram, Ram'. It is our culture to start the day with the name of Ram."

The BJP was a cadre-based organisation and the party workers will accept and respect any decision taken by the leadership, he added.

"Our leadership...honourable prime minister, honourable Amit Shah ji, honorable BJP president J P Nadda and central leadership will take a call. The decision will be respected by the workers… our leadership will decide,” Sharma said.

To another question, he said, "The MLAs will decide their leader.”

The BJP on Friday appointed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the party's OBC Morcha head K Laxman and its secretary Asha Lakra as observers for the election of its legislature party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi-BJP Gives Two Hoots For...
Modi-BJP Gives Two Hoots For...
Shivraj 'mama' emerges as hero of BJP victory in MP
Shivraj 'mama' emerges as hero of BJP victory in MP
'BJP's Biggest Challenge Is...'
'BJP's Biggest Challenge Is...'
'I accept I made a wrong gesture'
'I accept I made a wrong gesture'
Rs 290 cr: Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever'
Rs 290 cr: Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever'
Gambhir on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023
Gambhir on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023
Lekhi denies answering Hamas query in LS, MEA says...
Lekhi denies answering Hamas query in LS, MEA says...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

BJP's Huge Chouhan Problem In MP

BJP's Huge Chouhan Problem In MP

Have never been a contender for CM's post: Shivraj

Have never been a contender for CM's post: Shivraj

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances