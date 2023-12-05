News
Rediff.com  » News » Who will be MP's next CM? Shivraj says never been...

Who will be MP's next CM? Shivraj says never been...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 05, 2023 15:49 IST
After the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he has never been a contender for the CM's post earlier or even now.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP has not projected any chief ministerial face in the 2023 assembly elections.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP bagged 163 of the 230 assembly seats, while the Congress got 66 seats and the Bharat Adivasi Party secured one seat.

“I have neither been a contender for the chief minister (post) earlier nor am I today. As a party worker, I have always carried out whatever work assigned by the BJP with dedication, to the best of my ability, genuineness and honesty,” Chouhan said in a video statement shared on his official X account.

 

Chouhan, who has been Madhya Pradesh's chief minister four times, said he is fortunate to be a "worker of the BJP."

“I am fortunate that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji is our leader and I got an opportunity to work with him, A glorious, prosperous, and powerful India is being built under Modi ji… Modi ji is our leader and we have always felt proud and happy to work with him,” Chouhan said while terming himself as a party worker.

Thanking the voters, Chouhan said people gave unprecedented support to the BJP.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
