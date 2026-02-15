Sabarimala women's entry issue returns ahead of SC hearing

The issue sparked a fresh war of words between the ruling CPI-M and the opposition Congress in the poll-bound state, as the SC is reportedly scheduled to consider on Monday the review and writ petitions related to its 2018 verdict

IMAGE: A visual of the conclusion of the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival at the Sabarimala Temple with the closing of the sanctum sanctorum following old-age rituals in Pathanamthittam, Kerala, January 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court is scheduled to review petitions related to its 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple.

The Congress party is demanding that the CPI-M-led government clarify its stance on women's entry before the Supreme Court hearing.

The Nair Service Society is urging the Kerala government to submit a revised affidavit opposing the entry of young women into the Sabarimala temple to protect age-old customs.

The CPI-M states that the government will present its position to the court, emphasizing the need to uphold the dignity of democracy and the interests of devotees.

After a brief hiatus, the women's entry issue at the Sabarimala temple resurfaced on Sunday, sparking a political debate in Kerala, with the opposition urging the Left Democratic Front government to clarify its stand on the entry of young women into the shrine.

The issue sparked a fresh war of words between leaders of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist and the opposition Congress in the poll-bound state, as the Supreme Court is reportedly scheduled to consider on Monday the review and writ petitions related to its 2018 verdict permitting the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

While the Congress urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to announce the government's stand before the apex court, the CPI(M) said it could not disclose what the government would submit in court.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan demanded that Vijayan clarify whether the Kerala government would stand by the affidavit it had earlier filed in the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala women's entry case or withdraw it.

With the apex court scheduled to consider the review and writ petitions on Monday, Satheesan questioned whether the government still supports women's entry. He accused the Left government of adopting an "ambiguous approach" on the issue.

"If the government continues to support women's entry, it should firmly stand by its affidavit. If it does not, the affidavit must be withdrawn. There has to be a clear position," he said.

The actual stand of the state government would become clear through the position it adopts before the apex court, the LoP said.

If the authorities seek more time from the court, it would indicate that the government still does not have a clear stand, he added.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also said the state government should revise its affidavit in the Sabarimala matter and that there was no need for any reconsideration within the party. He claimed that the entire state of Kerala was demanding such a step and questioned how the government could backtrack.

Responding to the opposition's criticism, CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan said the government would state its stand before the court, and there was no cause for concern. He said the dignity of democracy and the interests of devotees should be upheld, but added that he could not disclose what the government would submit before the court.

"The party will state its position when required. Tomorrow, it is the government that has to speak, and it will do so," he told reporters in Palakkad.

When asked whether the CPI-M would change its stand on the Sabarimala women's entry issue, Govindan said nothing is unchangeable but refrained from giving a clear reply.

In Thrissur, CPI-M Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan said a consensus needs to be evolved on the issue, taking into account both the interests of devotees and legal considerations.

He said the matter was complex and that a stand should be taken after hearing all sides, adding that no opinion would be expressed to create divisions among devotees or for political gain.

Meanwhile, senior CPI-M leader and state Law Minister P Rajeev accused the LoP and a section of the media of showing undue haste. He said the government's stand could not be decided in a hurry and would be clarified after the review bench is constituted.

He added that it is for the new bench to decide whether the government's explanation is required and said that it is not the government's stand that is currently under review.

"Why this unprecedented haste? Let the Supreme Court decide which bench will consider the matter-whether the Constitution Bench will hear the pleas or a new bench will be formed," he told reporters in Kochi.

The government would inform the court of its stand when asked, Rajeev added.

"Let us wait patiently and allow the Supreme Court to act independently," the minister said.

Besides the opposition, the Nair Service Society (NSS), an influential organisation of the Nair community that had adopted a strong stand against the entry of young women into Sabarimala, also clarified its position.

Speaking to the media, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said there should be no compromise on the protection of age-old customs and rituals at the hill shrine and that they should be preserved.

He also urged the state government to submit a revised affidavit before the apex court opposing the entry of young women into Sabarimala.

Nair said the Pinarayi Vijayan government had already changed its stand on the issue and should now take the necessary legal steps to implement it.

"The government should take whatever measures are needed to maintain the traditional customs and rituals at Sabarimala. If a revised affidavit needs to be submitted in this regard, it should be done," he added.

In 2018, the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, ruling the restriction "unconstitutional". The verdict triggered widespread protests and remains under review by a larger bench.

The CPI-M-led LDF government had earlier faced severe criticism from a section of Ayyappa devotees and the Sangh Parivar for facilitating the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple.