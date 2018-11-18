Sabarimala: BJP continues protest as leader sent to 14-day remand

November 18, 2018 12:50 IST

IMAGE: BJP's Kerala state general secretary K Surendran being taken into preventive detention near Sabarimala by the state police when he came to visit the temple on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala general secretary K Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the Lord Ayappa Temple, was on Sunday produced before a magistrate and remanded to 14-day judicial custody after he was charged with non-bailable offences.

Surendran, who had 'Irrumudikettu' (holy bundle of offerings for Lord Ayyappa) was taken into custody from Nilackal on Saturday night as he along with two others was on his way to the temple at Sabarimala.

Surendran was asked by Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra not to proceed towards Sabarimala but he did not heed.

They were then taken into preventive custody and brought to Chittar Police Station on Saturday night.

Early on Sunday, they were taken to Pathnamthitta district hospital and then produced before the Pathnamthitta judicial first class magistrate at his residence.

The magistrate remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.

Cases under Indian Penal Code 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 34 IPC (acts done by several persons for furtherance of common intention) were charged against them by police.

Speaking to reporters, Surendran alleged that he was assaulted by police, not given water, food and medicines.

He charged that the arrest was politically motivated and a retaliatory action by the state government.

Protestors had gathered in large numbers in front of the Chittar Police Station on Saturday night soon after the BJP leaders and others were brought there.

BJP workers had protested in front of the state secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram and across the state including Kochi, Kottayam and Kannur against the police action.

The BJP is observing a 'protest' day on Sunday, blocking vehicles on highways since 10 am.

Kerala had observed a 12-hour hartal against the arrest of Hindu Aikya Vedi president P K Sasikala on Saturday.

The Sabarimala Temple had opened for the two-month long pilgrim season on November 16.

Amid mounting over the issue of women's entry into the temple, the Congress on Sunday accused the Communist Party if India (Marxist)-led state government of creating a 'terror-like atmosphere' in the name of security of the hill shrine.

The Congress levelled the allegation as a three-member party delegation comprising former state ministers Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Adoor Prakash and V S Sivakumar left for Sabarimala to study the situation there.

"The Sabarimala Sannidhanam has virtually turned into a fortress, where the entry of devotees of Lord Ayyappa are being restricted," Radhakrishnan, who is also a legislator, told reporters in Pathanamthitta.

Prakash, representing the Konni assembly constituency, claimed that heavy police deployment at Sabarimala was disrupting the normal flow of devotees.

"The government, using the police force, is creating a terror-like atmosphere in the name of ensuring security of the Lord Ayyappa shrine," he alleged.

Sivakumar, a former Devaswom minister, alleged that the government had not taken any step to provide basic facilities for the huge number of pilgrims visiting the temple.

The MLA from Thiruvananthapuram said devotees face a lot of hardship due to lack of basic facilities at Nilackal, Pamba and Sannidhanam.

Before heading to Sabarimala, the Congress leaders alleged that the state government was not interested in setting up necessary infrastructure and security for the pilgrims and instead was only interested in creating hardships for them.

Amid tight security, thousands of pilgrims payed their obeisance at the Lord Ayyappa shrine on Saturday, which was also the first day of Malayalam month 'Vrischikom'.

The temple opened on Friday evening for the two-month annual pilgrimage season even as the stand-off over entry of women of menstruating age into the temple continued.

The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed protests by devotees when it was opened for monthly pujas for eight days in October and early this month against the Left Democratic Front government's attempt to implement the apex court verdict allowing women of all age groups to pray at the shrine.

Social activist Trupti Desai, who arrived at Kochi airport Friday en route Sabarimala, was forced to return to Maharashtra after she faced an over 13-hour protest.