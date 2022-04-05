At last! A Naga Woman MP

On Monday, April 4, 2022, S Phangnon Konyak become the first lady member of the Rajya Sabha from Nagaland when she took the member's oath in the House of Elders.

IMAGE: Konyak, an alumnus of the Holy Cross school in Dimapur and a graduate of Delhi University (she has a master's in English literature), was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha in her home state, she is not the first lady MP from Nagaland. That honour belongs to Rano M Shaiza, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977.

Nagaland has a history of strong women personalities, but it is yet to elect a woman to the state legislature.

IMAGE: S Phangnon Konyak took the member's oath, wearing classic Naga jewellry.

