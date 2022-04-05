News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » At last! A Naga Woman MP

At last! A Naga Woman MP

By Rediff News Bureau
April 05, 2022 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Monday, April 4, 2022, S Phangnon Konyak become the first lady member of the Rajya Sabha from Nagaland when she took the member's oath in the House of Elders.

Please click on the images for glimpses of S Phangnon Konyak, MP.

IMAGE: Konyak, an alumnus of the Holy Cross school in Dimapur and a graduate of Delhi University (she has a master's in English literature), was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.
President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Morcha in her home state, she is not the first lady MP from Nagaland. That honour belongs to Rano M Shaiza, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977.
Nagaland has a history of strong women personalities, but it is yet to elect a woman to the state legislature.
Photograph: Sansad TV/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: S Phangnon Konyak took the member's oath, wearing classic Naga jewellry.
Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Kerala: 21-yr-old becomes India's youngest mayor
Kerala: 21-yr-old becomes India's youngest mayor
This 21-yr-old is set to become India's youngest mayor
This 21-yr-old is set to become India's youngest mayor
Gurugram's 1st Lady Police Commissioner
Gurugram's 1st Lady Police Commissioner
Pak army disputes Imran's claim of US wanting him out
Pak army disputes Imran's claim of US wanting him out
India logs less than 1k Covid cases for 2nd day in row
India logs less than 1k Covid cases for 2nd day in row
After Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri Gives Us...
After Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri Gives Us...
Struggling Mumbai Indians face uphill task against KKR
Struggling Mumbai Indians face uphill task against KKR
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

The Auto Driver Who Is A Mayor

The Auto Driver Who Is A Mayor

'Politics is for serving the people'

'Politics is for serving the people'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances