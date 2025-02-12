HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Russian, US Envoys Meet ISRO Chairman

By VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
February 12, 2025 12:44 IST

IMAGE: Dr V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's meeting United States President Donald J Trump, Russia's ambassador to India and the US charge d'affaires met Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr V Narayanan.

The two diplomats met Dr Narayanan at ISRO's headquarters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Welcoming Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov, Dr Narayanan highlighted the strong bilateral space cooperation right from the early days of the Indian space programme to the current cooperation mainly in India's human space flight programme, Gaganyaan.

Alipov stressed the need for enhancing Russia's engagement with various stakeholders of the Indian space ecosystem.

During his meeting with US Charge D'Affaires Jorgan K Andrews, Dr Narayanan highlighted the growing space cooperation involving stakeholders from both India and the US.

Andrews congratulated ISRO for its landmark achievements like the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the recent docking experiment in space.

The readiness of the ISRO-NASA joint satellite (NISAR) for launch, advancements in the ISRO-NASA joint mission to the International Space Station, participation of US industries in the upcoming Global Conference on Space Exploration (GLEX2025, May 7-9, 2025 in New Delhi), convening of a space business forum as an outcome of commercial space sub-working group interactions were also discussed at the meeting, ISRO said.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

VENKATACHARI JAGANNATHAN
