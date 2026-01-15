HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations

Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2026 17:17 IST

x

Russia on Thursday expelled a British diplomat suspected of spying after FSB counter-intelligence established his links with UK secret services.

IMAGE: A view of the British Embassy in Moscow. Photograph: Courtesy @ukinrussia on X

The Federal Security Service (FSB) stated that Gareth Samuel Davies, a secretary at the British Embassy in Moscow, is working for the UK secret services.

UK's Charge d'Affaires in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, was summoned to launch a formal protest and demand the suspected spy's departure from Russia within two weeks.

 

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, "Moscow will not tolerate activities of undeclared agents of British special services on Russian territory."

The Russian government has a zero-tolerance policy on matters of national security, it said.

Dholakia was summoned to Smolenskaya Square (MFA) to inform her that Russia's competent authorities had obtained information indicating that one of the embassy's diplomatic employees was affiliated with British intelligence services.

"In view of this, and in accordance with Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the accreditation of this individual is being revoked," the ministry said.

He is required to leave the Russian Federation within a two-week period.

In view of past cases of expulsions and counter-expulsions, the MFA warned that Russia will retaliate symmetrically if the UK takes measures to escalate the situation following the exposure of the British intelligence officer working undercover in Russia.

"A warning has been issued that if London escalates the situation, the Russian side will retaliate," the Russian MFA said in the press note posted on its site.

Russia had expelled two British diplomats based in Moscow in 2025. State-run TASS had quoted a statement by FSB to report that in March last year, Russia had stripped two UK diplomats of accreditation based on signs of intelligence activity.

Vinay Shukla in Moscow
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats; suspends high-level contacts with Moscow
UK expels 23 Russian diplomats; suspends high-level contacts with Moscow
UK spy chief makes 1st public speech, lists 4 threats
UK spy chief makes 1st public speech, lists 4 threats
British ex-spy linked with Trump memo goes into hiding
British ex-spy linked with Trump memo goes into hiding
2 women among 12 held so far on espionage charges
2 women among 12 held so far on espionage charges
Defence firm engineer held for spying for Pakistan
Defence firm engineer held for spying for Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

Shraddha Kapoor casts her vote0:15

Shraddha Kapoor casts her vote

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar Sankranti2:55

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar...

Actress Bhagyashree casts her vote1:12

Actress Bhagyashree casts her vote

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO