Ruckus in Parliament over deportation of Indians from US

Parliament was rocked on Thursday following the uproar over the issue of deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

IMAGE: Indian immigrants deported from the US walk out of the airport in Ahmedabad, February 6, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned briefly without transacting any business as opposition MPs tried to raise the issue.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitating members by saying the government has taken note of their concerns seriously.

"The issue is serious. It is a matter of foreign policy. The government has taken it seriously. The foreign country also has its own rules and regulations. You can raise your issues at 12 noon and allow the Question Hour to run smoothly," he said.

The Speaker said the Question Hour is important and a member get the opportunity after a long wait. Hence the MP should be allowed to raise the issue.

"People have chosen you to raise their issues in the House but you are resorting to protests. This method is not good," he said.

Since the first question of the day was marked for Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad, Birla said: "You are not allowing the member of your associate party to raise his issues. You are systematically disrupting House. This is not good".

However, the protesting members ignored the Speaker's pleas and continued the protests following which Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

In Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the chair, first ordered that the utterances of the opposition MPs will not go on record and then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon when they persisted with their demand.

Those who gave notices under Rule 267 included CPI's Santosh Kumar P, TMC's Sanket Gokhale, CPM's V Sivadasan and Congress leaders Anil Kumar Yadav, Shaktisingh Gohil, Pramod Tiwari, Renuka Chaudhary, and Ashok Singh.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Of them, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.