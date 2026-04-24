RTI reveals Rahul Gandhi objected to CIC's appointment, proposed 3 other names

Rahul Gandhi voiced his disagreement with the selection of Raj Kumar Goyal as Chief Information Commissioner, proposing alternative candidates with extensive experience in public policy and law.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Raj Kumar Goyal as Chief Information Commissioner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, December 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi opposed the appointment of Raj Kumar Goyal as Chief Information Commissioner.

Gandhi suggested Sumita Dawra, Justice S Muralidhar, and Professor Faizan Mustafa as alternative candidates.

The selection committee included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi also disagreed with one of the proposed names for information commissioner.

The government ultimately appointed Raj Kumar Goyal as CIC despite Gandhi's objections.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had "disagreed" with the appointment of Raj Kumar Goyal as chief information commissioner, suggesting the names of IAS Sumita Dawra, Justice S Muralidhar, and Professor Faizan Mustafa, according to minutes released under the Right to Information Act.

In an RTI response to activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd), the department of personnel and Training gave the minutes of meeting which was held on December 10, 2025, in the Parliament building to select the chief information commissioner (CIC) and eight other information commissioners.

Key Objections to Information Commissioner Appointment

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi.

The three-member committee to select the CIC and information commissioners comprises the prime minister, a Union cabinet minister, and the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, according to the RTI Act.

The minutes show that name of Goyal, a former IAS officer, was proposed by Shah.

"Home Minister suggested the name of Shri Raj Kumar Goyal, lAS ((Retd.) (AGMUT: 1990) for appointment as Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission. However, the Leader of Opposition disagreed and suggested three other names," the minutes of the meeting provided to Batra under the RTI revealed.

Alternative Candidates Proposed by Gandhi

According to the minutes, Gandhi instead suggested the name of former labour ministry secretary and 1991-batch IAS, Sumita Dawra (retd), underlining that "she has over three decades of experience in public policy and development across diverse sectors."

"Her breadth of expertise and administrative acumen make her well-suited to shoulder the responsibilities of the CIC," Gandhi said in his written submission.

He also suggested names of former Odisha high court chief justice S Muralidhar, and former NALSAR vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa, in the order of preference, calling them "distinguished professionals with exemplary records in law, justice, and public service."

Government's Decision on the Appointment

The government, however, went ahead with Goyal as the CIC.

In the selection of information commissioners, all three members agreed on all but one of the eight proposed names. Gandhi disagreed on one of the names suggested by the government.

"After taking into account all the relevant factors, all Members of the Committee agreed to seven names. However, the Leader of Opposition disagreed with one name," the minutes showed.

The records did not disclose the name of the person who did not get unanimous support or whether that person was selected or rejected during the meeting.

The government notified the appointment of Goyal and eight other information commissioners on December 15, 2025.