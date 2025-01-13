HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » RTI not to satisfy curiosity: DU tells HC on Modi's degree

RTI not to satisfy curiosity: DU tells HC on Modi's degree

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 19:50 IST

x

University of Delhi on Monday said the purpose of Right to information (RTI) was not to satiate a third party's curiosity as it challenged the central information commission's order over disclosure of information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks through the 'Z-Morh' Sonmarg tunnel following its inauguration, in Ganderbal on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Appearing before Delhi high court's Justice Sachin Datta, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said students' information was held by a university in a 'fiduciary capacity' and couldn't be divulged to a stranger for the law exempted it.

"Section 6 provides a mandate that information will have to be given, that is the purpose. But the RTI act is not for the purpose of satisfying someone's curiosity," he said.

 

RTI law cannot be abused or misused by directing disclosure of information unrelated to the transparency and accountability in the functioning of public authorities, argued Mehta.

On the RTI plea of one activist Neeraj, the Central Information Commission (CIC) on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who had cleared the BA exam in 1978 -- the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it.

The plea sought details of students who wrote the exam in 1978.

The CIC order was however stayed by the high court on January 23, 2017.

Mehta on Monday said, "I can go and ask my university that give me my degree or my marksheet or my papers if rules so permit.. but (exemption from disclosure under section) 8 (1)(e) applies to a third party."

He called the CIC order contrary to the established law and said 'indiscriminate and impractical' demands under the RTI Act for a disclosure of 'all and sundry' information would be counter productive and adversely affect the efficiency of the administration.

"He wants everybody's information in the year 1978. Somebody can come and say 1979; somebody 1964. This university was established in 1922," said Mehta.

DU had said the CIC order had 'far-reaching adverse consequences' for the petitioner and all universities in the country that held degrees of crores of students in a fiduciary capacity.

In its challenge to the CIC order, DU said the order of the RTI authority was 'arbitrary' and 'untenable in law' as the information sought to be disclosed was a 'third party personal information'.

The DU's petition called it 'completely illegal' for the CIC to have directed it to disclose such an information available to it in a fiduciary capacity.

It argued no finding over any pressing necessity or overwhelming public interest warranting disclosure of such information was rendered.

The RTI Act, it said, was reduced to a 'joke' with queries seeking records of all students who passed the BA examination in 1978, including the Prime Minister.

The CIC, in its order, told DU to allow inspection and rejected the argument of its public information officer that it was a third party personal information, observing there was 'neither merit, nor legality' in it.

The university was directed 'to facilitate inspection' of the register which stored the complete information on results of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 along with their roll number, names of the students, fathers' names and marks obtained, and provide a certified copy of the extract, free of cost.

The matter would be heard later in January.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AAP again questions genuineness of Modi's degrees
AAP again questions genuineness of Modi's degrees
Modi's BA degree 'authentic', clarifies DU registrar
Modi's BA degree 'authentic', clarifies DU registrar
Kejri moves HC for review of order on Modi's degree
Kejri moves HC for review of order on Modi's degree
Solicitor general opposes Kejri plea on Modi's degree
Solicitor general opposes Kejri plea on Modi's degree
Modi's degree: HC wraps up hearings on Kejriwal's plea
Modi's degree: HC wraps up hearings on Kejriwal's plea

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Is Missi Roti India's WORST Food?

webstory image 2

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

webstory image 3

Amrish Puri's Top 10 Movies

VIDEOS

Pooja Hegde spotted at Mumbai airport0:45

Pooja Hegde spotted at Mumbai airport

Aerial view of Sonamarg1:01

Aerial view of Sonamarg

PM inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, connecting Sonamarg year-round2:22

PM inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir, connecting...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD