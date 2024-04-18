RSS won't celebrate centenary next year because ...

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will not celebrate its centenary year in 2025 since it doesn't intend to indulge in chest-thumping over its achievements, the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (centre) releases the book 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh' published by Saptahik Vivek, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, April 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at a book launch, Bhagwat also said there was a need for society to understand its identity and the link that binds all, which is "Hindu".

He said functionaries faced stiff opposition, lack of resources and difficulty connecting people when the RSS was formed in 1925 in Nagpur, adding that members must keep doing their work irrespective of the situation.

"There is no need to celebrate the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The Sangh is not doing it to boost the ego of the organisation. The Sangh is not here to celebrate the completion of 100 years of an organisation and indulge in chest-thumping and take credit for some achievements."

The RSS wants to transform society and believes that victory of society must not be judged on wealth creation but religion, he said.

"The victory of this society would empower other societies and (therefore) benefit the universe. RSS wants to create people who try to bring about reforms in society in such a way. It is not about patting your back," Bhagwat asserted.

Bhagwat said it was worrisome that the RSS took 100 years to achieve certain goals but added that the slow pace of transformation was due to "battling against 2000 years of societal downfall".

"Foreigners have completely brainwashed our people. We have a bad habit of forgetting what we are. There is a psychological difference among our people because we were ruled by many for centuries," the RSS 'sarsanghchalak' pointed out.

Bhagwat said the country over the past 1000-1500 years successfully fought back foreign invasions from time to time, but the nation would end up in slavery time and again due to mistakes and traitors from within.

"This disease needs to be addressed or else it will keep happening. To give a permanent message to invaders, we must treat some of our basic mistakes and that is what (RSS founder Keshav) Dr Hedgewar did," the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat said there was lack of knowledge in the country about who we are, adding that years of slavery had brought about a mental suppression due to which there was lack of courage to speak and think clearly.

"Hence, we need to organise society with a sutra that unites us all. We should know our identity clearly and tell the world as well. That identity is Hindu and we should say with pride that we are Hindu," he asserted.

Speaking about the journey of the organisation, he said the first RSS workers faced stiff opposition, lack of resources and difficulty connecting people.

"Compared to it, the situation is favourable now for the organisation. RSS workers need to keep doing their work irrespective of the situation," Bhagwat asserted.

Whether the situation is friendly like now or unfriendly like in the past, a "swayamsevak" will always be there and should move ahead without ever leaving his ideals, Bhagwat said.