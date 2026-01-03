RSS not a paramilitary outfit, wrong to see it through BJP lens: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that despite the uniform and physical exercises, the Sangh is not a paramilitary organisation, and it would also be a huge mistake to try to understand it by looking at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during an interaction programme with youths and other prominent citizens (Yuva Samvad), in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, January 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works to unite society and imbue it with the necessary qualities and virtues to ensure that India does not fall into the clutches of a foreign power again, he said, addressing a gathering of prominent persons here on Friday.

"We wear a uniform, take out marches and do stick exercise. (But) If someone thinks it is a paramilitary organisation, it will be a mistake," he said, adding that it was difficult to understand the Sangh, which was a unique organisation.

"If you want to understand the Sangh by looking at the BJP, it will be a huge mistake. The same (mistake) will happen if you try to understand it by looking at Vidya Bharti (an RSS-affiliated organisation)," Bhagwat said.

Notably, the RSS is widely considered the parent organisation of the Jana Sangh and its successor, the BJP.

Bhagwat also said that a "false narrative" is being built against the Sangh.

"Nowadays, people do not go deep to gather the right information. They do not go to the origin. They go to Wikipedia. Everything is not true out there. Those who go to reliable sources will get to know about the Sangh," he said.

Because of these misconceptions, it became necessary to explain the RSS's role and mission, said Bhagwat, who toured the country during the Sangh's centenary year.

He said, "The Sangh grooms Swayamsevaks and also inculcates values, thoughts and goals to work for Bharat's 'Param Vaibhav' (absolute glory). But the Sangh does not control those Swayamsevaks by remote. The Sangh is working through its branches to create a group of workers who will build a patriotic environment."

"There is a common feeling that the Sangh was born as a reaction or opposition (to the prevailing forces). This is not the case. The Sangh is not a reaction or opposition to anything. The Sangh is not competing with anyone as well," the RSS chief said.

He pointed out that the British were not the first to invade the country.

"Time and again, a handful of people from far-off places who were inferior to Indians came and defeated us."

"(They were) not rich like us, not virtuous like us... They came from far-off places and did not know the nitty-gritty of the country, but defeated us in our home. It had happened seven times, and Englishmen were the eighth invaders.... So, what is the guarantee of Independence? We have to ponder the reason why it happens repeatedly," Bhagwat said.

"We should understand ourselves and rise above selfishness. If the society stands united with virtues and qualities, this country's fate will change for good."

He said, "Political slavery has certainly ended, but mental slavery still persists to some extent. We'll have to end it as well."

The RSS chief called up people to take pride in their bhajans (devotional songs) and food.

Advocating the use of Swadeshi goods, he said, "To become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), you need to have Atma Gaurav (self-pride). Only buy and use what is made in your land and which renders employment to people of your country."

"However, being Swadeshi doesn't mean that you cut trading with the world. Import only essentials such as medicines which aren't produced in India. But the trade should never take place under any pressure or fear of tariffs. It should only happen on our own terms," Bhagwat said.

The financial situation of the Sangh was now alright, he said, adding that it does not depend on outside funds or donations. He also recalled the financial hardship the organisation has endured in the last 100 years.

"First, it was the British government which worked against the RSS. But even after Independence, the Sangh had to face extreme opposition, pressures, attacks and even assassinations. The efforts to put pressure on us and to crush us still happen, but now these are on the wane," the RSS chief added.

Concluding his address, Bhagwat appealed to people to visit a Sangh 'shakha' (branch) to better understand the organisation.

"I have put forth my views about the Sangh... come inside to understand it. If you don't have full faith in my words, it's okay. The best way is to come and understand the Sangh. If I explain for two hours how sweet sugar tastes (it would be futile)... Have a teaspoon of sugar, and you will understand," he added.