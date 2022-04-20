Bulldozer action not against Muslims but criminals: RSS leader

In the wake of several Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states using bulldozers to raze the houses of persons accused of being involved in criminal activities, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday said this action was not targeted at any particular community, but against those involved in some crime.

IMAGE: Demolition underway at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

There was no need to harbour criminals in the name of religion and there was a need "to teach a lesson" to them so that harmony prevails, he said, adding that if someone says that the bulldozer action is against Muslims, it is "hate speech and anti-constitutional allegation".

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Kumar called upon the Centre and state governments to formulate guidelines to curb religious or communal violence.

Asked about 'bulldozer politics” being played in some BJP-ruled states and allegations that people from the minority community were being targeted, he said nowhere it is being perceived that the action is "unconstitutional".

The term 'bulldozer politics” refers to the action of razing properties of alleged criminals using bulldozers. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government pulled down the houses of people accused of being involved in riots in Khargone city.

"Those who are saying it is unconstitutional, they are unaware of the law and order situation as well as rules and regulations of the Constitution. The bulldozer action is not taken against the Muslim community. It is against those involved in some crime and such people were punished. Do we have to harbour criminals in the name of religion in this country or do we have to teach a lesson to them so that harmony and peace prevail in the region?" Kumar asked.

He added that some religious leaders were also arrested after they said something controversial in events like Dharma Sansad.

"If someone says that the bulldozer action is against Muslims, it is a hate speech, it is hot speech, it is an anti-constitutional allegation," he said.

There were attempts (by the opposition) to the turn the situation communal in Uttar Pradesh, but despite that the BJP won the elections there with 2/3rd majority, he said.

Asked about incidents of violence during some religious processions recently, he said that the formula for communal harmony is "follow your religion and respect that of others".

"Follow your way of worship and respect other religions and their way of worship. If possible, take part in others' festivals. I would like to appeal to all the political, religious leaders and intellectuals to condemn the attacks on festivals in strong words, as such attacks are anti-constitutional, anti-humanity and anti-god," he said.

In the last few days, two types of groups have come forward, he said, adding, "The first group believes in communal harmony, while the second one does not want you and me to live in harmony. These people always look for a chance to instigate."

The RSS leader said that in order to stop such people from creating a rift between communities, people from other religions or faiths should be invited to take part in the festivals.

"If a tradition of inviting people from other faith and religion will start, we can see India free from violence and riots like situation," he said.

"The Centre and the state governments also should conduct a debate on this issue and chalk out guidelines, rules or discipline to rein in violence linked to religion or communal aspect. The Union and state governments should formulate such legislation which will be mandatory for all to follow it," he said.

Kumar lashed out at Rahul Gandhi when asked about the latter's tweet about the bulldozer action.

"Whenever Rahul speaks, he spits venom, he speaks lies, I pray to God that he should learn to speak with love. He kept on saying that it was RSS who killed Mahatma Gandhi, but despite being in power for 60 years, they could not prove it," he added.

He added that Rahul Gandhi linked Hindu and 'bhagwa' (saffron) with terrorism, but later realised that both are the greatest ideologies.

"He then started calling himself a Hindu and started abusing Hindutva, but when he realised that both the things are like body and soul, he chose to remain silent," Kumar said.

He added that it will be good for him if he stops spitting venom.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said that there was no need for Congress (post-Independence) because its objective was freedom and partition. Rahul Gandhi is working towards destroying the existence of the party. So he should learn how to speak nicely as leaders teach values to the society and don't abuse," he said.