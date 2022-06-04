News
RS polls: Raj BSP asks MLAs to vote for BJP-backed candidate

RS polls: Raj BSP asks MLAs to vote for BJP-backed candidate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 04, 2022 16:29 IST
The Rajasthan Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday issued a whip asking six MLAs who had won as BSP candidates but later merged with the Congress to vote for only Independent candidate Subhash Chandra who is in the fray for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Subhash Chandra is greeted by former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhararaje Scindia on filing his Rajya Sabha nomination, Jaipur, May 31, 2022. Photograph: ANI

Issuing the whip, BSP state president Bhagwan Singh Baba said the six MLAs had won their seats in the 2018 state polls on BSP symbol and "are bound to work as per the party whip".

"The BSP does not agree with the policies of the Congress and the BJP, and therefore opposes their candidates. The party has issued a whip directing the MLAs to vote for the Independent candidate," he said, adding appropriate action will be taken if the whip is violated.

The six MLAs are: Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, Joginder Awana and Wajib Ali.

 

They had who the 2018 assembly elections as BSP candidates, but merged the BSP legislature party with the ruling Congress in September 2019.

The election on four seats of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan will take place on June 10.

The Congress has shifted many of its MLAs and Independents to a hotel in Udaipur to protect them from horse trading. Of the six BSP turned Congress MLAs, only one -- Joginder Awana -- is in the camp in Udaipur.

Rajendra Gudha, who is a minister of state, expressed his resentment Thursday, saying the MLAs do not get due respect in the Congress.

The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari, while the BJP has nominated former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari and supported media baron Subhash Chandra who has filed nomination as an independent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
BJP, Congress in dogfight in 4 states over RS polls
'It Is Humiliating': Nagma On Rajya Sabha Snub
Rajya Sabha polls may see Congress increase its tally
36 held over UP violence after BJP leader's remarks
No Kohli, Rohit but SA still wary of India in T20s...
Shooting World Cup: Swapnil-Ashi win mixed 3P gold
Pressure on KCR govt over rape case; 2 juveniles held
The War Against Coronavirus

RS polls: Cong shifts 80 Rajasthan MLAs to hotel

Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominations

