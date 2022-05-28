News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled boy

Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled boy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 28, 2022 16:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents who were accompanying him also decided not to enter the plane.

The DGCA had on May 9 formed a three-member team to investigate the incident.

 

'It has been observed that the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation,' said a statement by the DGCA.

'A more compassionate handling would have smoothened nerves, calmed the child and obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers,' it mentioned.

'Special situations deserve extraordinary responses but the airline's staff failed to rise up to the occasion, and in the process, committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (regulations),' it noted.

In view of this, the competent authority in the DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules, it mentioned.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Game Changers For Indian Airlines
The Game Changers For Indian Airlines
Why passengers can't de-board delayed flights
Why passengers can't de-board delayed flights
How Tatas plan to make Air India most advanced airline
How Tatas plan to make Air India most advanced airline
'Kohli should have a breather'
'Kohli should have a breather'
Nawab Malik exposed farce behind Aryan case: Raut
Nawab Malik exposed farce behind Aryan case: Raut
'His mother has been ill': Sangakkara hails McCoy
'His mother has been ill': Sangakkara hails McCoy
Banner at UP police station says 'BJP workers barred'
Banner at UP police station says 'BJP workers barred'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Airlines to compensate if fliers are denied boarding

Airlines to compensate if fliers are denied boarding

If you take flights in India, please read this interview

If you take flights in India, please read this interview

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances