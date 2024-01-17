Rs 1.8 cr fine on IndiGo, Mumbai airport for fliers eating on apron

Aviation security regulator BCAS on Wednesday slapped fines totalling Rs 1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport’s apron. The apron is the area around the aircraft where it has finally parked for deboarding.

A penalty of Rs 1.20 crore has been imposed on IndiGo while the fine on MIAL is Rs 60 lakh, according to orders issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the apron, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on Sunday.

The regulator had issued show cause notices to IndiGo and MIAL saying that they were not proactive in anticipating the situation and making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport.

Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Ltd) over the incident.

The DGCA on Wednesday also slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet for lapses in rostering of pilots for operating flights in low visibility conditions.

After analysing the flight delay/cancellation/diversion-related data submitted by scheduled airlines for December 2023, DGCA found that Air India and SpiceJet did not roster "CAT II/III and LVTO qualified pilots for some of the flights," an official said.

CAT II/III pertains to operating flights in low visibility conditions.

LVTO refers to low visibility take-off.

According to two orders issued by the DGCA, a penalty of Rs 30 lakh each has been imposed on Air India and SpiceJet.

Earlier this month, DGCA had issued show cause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions, following diversions of various flights amid dense fog at the Delhi airport in late December.

During December 25-28 last year, flight operations were significantly impacted at the Delhi airport, and nearly 60 flights of various airlines were diverted due to dense fog.