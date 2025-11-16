Rs 14,000 crore from World Bank used in Bihar polls: Jan Suraaj

Jan Suraaj Spokesperson and one of the key architects of the Party, Pavan Verma, levelled serious allegations that funds from the World Bank meant for some other project were diverted for the Bihar Assembly elections by the central government and distributed to women voters in the state.

IMAGE: Pavan Verma. Photograph: ANI Photo

It is to be noted that Rs 10,000 was transferred to the account of 1.25 crore women voters under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kumar said, "The public debt in Bihar is at present 4,06,000 crores. The interest per day is 63 crores. The treasury is empty. We have information which could be wrong, also that the amount of Rs 10,000 given to women in the state was given from Rs 21,000 crores, which came from the World Bank for some other project. An hour before the moral code of conduct for the polls, Rs 14,000 crores were taken out and distributed to 1.25 crore women in the state."

He said that this allegation may or may not be true.

"As I have said, this is our information. If it is wrong, I seek forgiveness. But if it is true, then the question arises as to how far this is ethical. It is possible that, legally, you cannot do anything. The government can divert funds and later give explanations. Explanation will come after the election. There are upcoming polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other BJP-ruled states. You make promises, and the other party gives money, it is going to affect the voters differently," he said.

Pavan Verma further stated that there were rumours in Bihar that if the National Democratic Alliance is not voted to power, then the remaining amount will not be transferred.

"There are four crore women voters in Bihar, and 2.5 crores have not received the amount. The remaining women felt that if the NDA does not come to power, then we will not receive the benefit. Our ambitions being a new party were excessive, but our message was right and the response was good," he added.

Reacting to the question of whether social welfare schemes like Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will be the X factor in polls, he said that Prime Minister Modi has himself criticised giving freebies.

"PM Modi has himself criticised giving freebies. Maybe he had said it in the context of the Delhi Assembly and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Now what happened in Bihar?" he said.

He refuted that the party's poor performance in the Bihar Assembly polls could be attributed to founder Prashant Kishor's promise to lift the liquor ban in Bihar if voted to power.

Verma stated that the liquor ban was not being implemented effectively in the state, with liquor being sold openly and delivered at homes at higher prices.

"The withdrawal of the liquor ban would have been the issue if it had actually been in place in Bihar. Liquor is being sold at every nook and corner. It is being home delivered. It is being sold at higher prices. People are consuming it and paying more for it. Would that not affect women who have to run their homes?" Verma said.



Verma attributed the party's loss to other factors, including the last-minute transfer of Rs 10,000 and the ruling party's policies towards women.

He further said that in Bihar, against the fake liquor ban, over 2 lakh people, mostly extremely backward Dalits, are in jail who have been arrested for violating the prohibition law, who don't even have the money to pay the bail.

Verma said, "People are consuming it and paying more for it. Would that not affect women who have to run their homes? People from extremely backward classes are jailed under the prohibitory law, who dont even have the money to pay the bail... The reason for our loss was what Nitish Ji did for women and the last moment transfer of Rs 10,000..."

The newly formed Jan Suraaj Party, founded by election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, faced a major setback in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election, failing to secure a single seat despite contesting in almost all 243 constituencies.