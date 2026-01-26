Row heats up over non-Hindu entry into Badrinath, Kedarnath shrines

This decision is not against anyone, but is to protect centuries-old faith, discipline, and purity. Anyone who has faith in Sanatan Dharma is welcome at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, says the temple committee chairman

The debate over the entry of non-Hindus into temples under the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has intensified after it said that temples are not tourist centres and that entry is not a matter of civil rights.

IMAGE: A view of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Photograph: ANI Photo

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi told PTI, "Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham are not tourist destinations. These are centres of the Vedic tradition established by Adi Shankaracharya. Article 26 of the Indian Constitution gives every religious denomination the right to manage its own religious affairs."

"This decision is not against anyone, but is to protect centuries-old faith, discipline, and purity," he said.

The temple committee says that the issue is not about any particular religion, but about faith and religious discipline

The Opposition Congress has alleged hypocrisy in the matter and claimed that this issue is being given a political twist

He said that just as there are rules related to religious conduct in mosques and churches, there are also traditional rules in Hindu religious places.

"Anyone who has faith in Sanatan Dharma is welcome at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham," he said.

He was asked about the Sikh and Jain devotees who have also been visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham for a long time, including Uttarakhand Governor, Retired Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, who is himself a Sikh and was present at both shrines on the occasion of the opening of the temple doors.

Hemant Dwivedi said that the issue is not about any particular religion, but about faith and religious discipline.

"There is no restriction for anyone who has faith in the Sanatan tradition," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier said that the government would adopt a measured approach on the issue and would listen to the views of all concerned parties.

To this, Dwivedi said, "These are all our ancient places of worship. The views of the religious organisations, priests, saints, and local institutions associated with their management and operation will be considered. Some laws related to these sites were made in the past, and they are also being reviewed. Further action will be taken on that basis."

However, the Opposition had alleged hypocrisy in the matter. Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat had said that many pilgrimage sites already have local rules and traditions in place, but this issue is being given a political twist.

Harish Rawat had said, "If a ban is to be imposed, then it should be imposed everywhere simultaneously. At many pilgrimage sites like Har Ki Pauri, it is already stipulated in the municipal laws who can stay where. But this is hypocrisy on the part of the BJP. Other religions in the world are inviting others to share their religious values, and here restrictions are being imposed."

He added that non-Hindu communities have contributed to the construction of many temples in the country, which cannot be ignored.