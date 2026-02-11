Row erupts as Tamannaah Bhatia named Mysore Sandal Soap ambassador

The government defended its pick, saying Bhatia was selected based on merit and business considerations amid objections from some persons including a BJP MP over the rationale behind selecting a non-Kannada speaking actor

Bhatia unveiled 57 products of the organisation, including Mysore Sandal Soap, which has now been introduced in a refreshed and contemporary packaging.

BJP MP K Sudhakar criticises the move, questioning why Kannada film stars were not chosen to represent the iconic brand.

KSDL aims to increase exports and reach a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore with profits exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Several advertisements featuring Bhatia were also released on the occasion.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Tuesday formally took on her role as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), amid objections from some persons, including a BJP MP, who questioned the rationale behind picking a non-Kannada speaking actor to represent the famous Mysore Sandal Soap.

The government defended its pick, saying Bhatia was selected based on merit and business considerations.

As part of efforts to strengthen the market presence of products manufactured by the State-owned KSDL, an organisation with a legacy of more than a century, the two-year tenure of Bhatia as the company's brand ambassador commenced from Tuesday .

As part of the occasion, at an event held in Bengaluru, Bhatia unveiled 57 products of the organisation, including Mysore Sandal Soap, which has now been introduced in a refreshed and contemporary packaging.

The products that have received innovative packaging include sandalwood oil, jasmine-scented soaps, perfumes, toothpaste, coconut oil, petroleum jelly and organic products, taking the total product portfolio to nearly 60 offerings.

With this launch, KSDL's future roadmap was clearly outlined. Several advertisements featuring Bhatia were also released on the occasion.

Additionally, two coffee table books chronicling the organisation's rich legacy--Sugandha Siri and Aromatic Journeys--were unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatia said, "Mysore Sandal Soap is not just a soap. It is deeply associated with emotions, childhood memories and nostalgia. It represents a perfect blend of purity and authenticity. Mysore Sandal Soap holds a special place in people's hearts, and I consider it a privilege to be associated with this institution as its brand ambassador."

Meanwhile, several people took to 'X' criticising the state government's decision, choosing Bhatia as the brand ambassador for the state's iconic band, over Kannada actors.

BJP MP from Chikkaballapura and former state Minister K Sudhakar asked, "Couldn't the traitorous Congress government in the state find Kannada film stars?"

"Although many stars from our own Karnataka were eligible to be appointed as brand ambassadors for Karnataka's famous international brand Mysore Sandal Soap, a film actress from another state, from another language has been appointed as the brand ambassador by paying crores of rupees. This is yet another proof of the Congress party's anti-Kannada mentality," he slammed in a post on 'X'.

"Kannada film stars like Ramya, Rashmika Mandanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Rukmini Vasanth and many other actresses have become popular and are in demand in the film industry of many other languages . They have raised the banner of Kannada fame at the national and international levels," Sudhakar said.

The Congress party's attitude of giving priority to others over actresses from our own state is not only an insult to the talents of Karnataka, but also a grave insult to the identity of Mysore Sandal Soap, he further said, adding that "Kannadigas will never forgive this anti-Kannada Congress party."

Several other social media users too criticised the government's move, while some have supported it stating that the selection of Bhatia for the role is justified, as the soap sells more outside Karnataka than within the state. They reasoned it has a massive market in north India.

State industries minister M B Patil said, Tamannaah Bhatiawas was chosen as brand ambassador based on merit, and it is purely a business decision considering that the Mysore Sandal sales is not just limited to Karnataka.

"Six months ago I had clarified categorically why Tamannaah Bhatia was chosen as the brand ambassador. A committee formed for this had gone through five-six names, which included two-three names from Karnataka, but they had endorsed some other product. If you endorse some other product you cannot be brand ambassador for this product. So they were not considered," he told reporters.

Noting that Mysore Sandal sales is only 8-12 per cent in Karnataka, he further said, "it is 18 per cent in Telangana and other states, 8 per cent in north India and 1 per cent internationally. It is purely a business decision taken by KSDL's committee."

Hitting out at Sudhakar, Patil said, doing politics in this doesn't help.

"Tell Mr Sudhakar that three of the Kannada actors selected had endorsed other products, and after due consideration selection was made based on merit, by the committee."

The KSDL's decision, in May last year, to appoint Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soaps and other products for two years by paying her Rs 6.20 crore, had received similar criticism from Kannada organisations, activists, some BJP leaders, for the multi-lingual actor being preferred over Kannada film stars.

Meanwhile, Minister Patil at the event said, KSDL is no longer confined to Sandal Soap alone and included luxury jasmine-scented soaps as well.

He further noted that currently only about one per cent of KSDL's products are exported, and a detailed roadmap has been prepared to substantially increase exports.

KSDL chairman C S Appaji Nadagouda said the organisation's turnover is expected to touch Rs 2,000 crore this year, with profits crossing Rs 500 crore.