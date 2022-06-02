News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Row continues over KK's death as BJP MP seeks central probe

Row continues over KK's death as BJP MP seeks central probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 02, 2022 18:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The demise of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, kept Bengal's political cauldron on the boil for the second consecutive day with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a central agency probe into his death and party colleague Dilip Ghosh stating that a "conspiracy was made" to kill him.

IMAGE: BJP MP Saumitra Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The allegations drew sharp reactions from the ruling Ttrinamool Congress, which condemned the "vulture politics" of the saffron camp, further requesting it not to politicise the death.

 

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on KK, who breathed his last following a live concert in Kolkata on May 31, have ruled out any foul play and stated that cardiac arrest was the cause of his demise, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The report also said that the singer had 'prolonged cardiac issues.'

"I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an impartial probe by a central agency. We don't have faith in the state police. The case needs to be looked into; the role of the police and the organisers needs to be looked into," Khan told PTI.

He also tweeted a copy of his letter to Shah on his Twitter account.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the state government accorded him a gun salute 'out of guilt.'

"KK's death is a conspiracy. It is a murder. A person came to Bengal to perform and died. Amit Shah had once said if you go to Bengal, you will die. This was not a college event. It was an event organised by the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad," he alleged.

"The auditorium's capacity had exceeded. He (KK) was not well but was forced to sing songs one after another inside that auditorium. He wanted to leave but couldn't. Is that not a conspiracy to kill him? Is it not killing?" Ghosh maintained.

Reacting sharply to BJP's remarks, senior TMC leader and MLA Tapas Ray dubbed the allegations as "baseless".

"It seems both Khan and Ghosh are frustrated. Cornered in their own party, they now want to score some points. The post mortem has ruled out any foul play and indicated that he died due to cardiac arrest," Ray said.

Echoing him, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh urged the saffron camp to refrain from politicising the unfortunate incident.

"They are trying to politicise an unfortunate incident. He was a professional singer and fell ill after the concert. They should stop practising such vulture politics," he added.

The singer had performed at Nazrul Mancha Tuesday evening and also on Monday. He was scheduled to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
KK death probe: Injuries on face; 2 being grilled
KK death probe: Injuries on face; 2 being grilled
'KK could have been saved if only....': Doctor
'KK could have been saved if only....': Doctor
Crowd at KK's concert was double the capacity
Crowd at KK's concert was double the capacity
Doval, R&AW chief meet Amit Shah over Kashmir
Doval, R&AW chief meet Amit Shah over Kashmir
'Ravi was a very streetsmart cricketer'
'Ravi was a very streetsmart cricketer'
Terrorist Kills Bank Manager in Kashmir
Terrorist Kills Bank Manager in Kashmir
Guess Who Akshay Kumar's Hero Was!
Guess Who Akshay Kumar's Hero Was!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

KK's death: What does initial autopsy report say

KK's death: What does initial autopsy report say

KK's death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part

KK's death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances