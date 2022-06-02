News
KK's death: Police says initial autopsy rules out foul play

KK's death: Police says initial autopsy rules out foul play

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: June 02, 2022 09:47 IST
Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who passed away following a live concert in Kolkata, have ruled out any foul play and indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee looks on as police personnel carry the mortal remains of Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, during a ceremony to pay tribute to him, at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

The report also said that the singer, popularly known as KK, had prolonged cardiac issues.

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours.

 

KK was declared 'brought dead' by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he 'fell unconscious' upon his return to a hotel from a concert in the southern part of Kolkata on Tuesday night, police had said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.

"We have spoken to the manager and other staffers of the hotel where KK had stayed, and also talked to members of his team who had performed with him on Tuesday night," the officer told PTI.

The singer had entered the hotel around 9.10 pm and was rushed in a vehicle bound for the hospital at around 9.40 pm, he said.

"We are concentrating on what had transpired during this period inside the hotel," the officer said, adding, a blood-stained towel was recovered from KK's room, among other evidence materials.

Police said the singer's manager has claimed that he was 'feeling quite uneasy' while returning to the hotel from the concert venue.

"The manager said the singer fell down while trying to pull a chair inside the hotel room and hurt himself on the forehead. He then used the towel to wipe off the blood from his forehead," the officer said.

All angles in connection with the case will be looked into, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
