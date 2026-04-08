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Home  » News » Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Businessman in Rotomac 'Scam' Case

Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Businessman in Rotomac 'Scam' Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 22:18 IST

Businessman Rajesh Bothra has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the Rotomac scam case, raising questions about the ongoing investigation and potential delays in the trial.

Key Points

  • The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Rajesh Bothra in connection with the Rotomac scam, citing potential delays in the trial.
  • Bothra is accused of involvement in the Rotomac Exim Private Limited fraud, which allegedly defrauded a bank through forged documents and fabricated transactions.
  • The CBI registered an FIR in 2020, alleging that Rotomac Exim Private Limited and its promoters defaulted on repayments after obtaining credit facilities fraudulently.
  • The court considered that Bothra was not arrested during the investigation and has cooperated, and that there was no evidence of bail misuse in other related cases.

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to businessman Rajesh Bothra in connection with a case pertaining to the Rotomac "scam", observing that the trial is likely to be prolonged.

The order was passed on Tuesday by Justice Rajiv Singh of the court's Lucknow bench while allowing Bothra's bail application.

 

According to the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Rotomac Exim Private Limited and its promoters allegedly defrauded a bank by obtaining credit facilities through forged documents, false bills of lading and fabricated transactions and later, defaulted on repayments.

An FIR in the matter was lodged in 2020.

Senior advocate Gaurav Mehrotra, appearing in the court for the petitioner, argued that Bothra has been falsely implicated in the case and that he has cooperated with the investigation throughout, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also submitted that the accused is on bail in other related cases and has not violated any conditions.

Opposing the plea, CBI's counsel Anurag Kumar Singh contended that Bothra played a crucial role in the alleged fraud and carried out transactions through his companies to mislead the bank.

After hearing both sides, the court noted that the accused was not arrested during the investigation and that there was no material to show misuse of bail.

Considering these factors and the likelihood of a delay in the trial, the court granted bail to Bothra.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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