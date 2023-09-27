Robots, Dinosaurs: Modi's Day Out

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi visited the Robotics Gallery at the Science City in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

This gallery, which spans 11,000 square meters, has a giant Transformer robot, inspired by the Hollywood movie series Transformers, at the entrance.

The entry fee for the Robotics Gallery is Rs 200 for everyone aged above 10. Concessional fares of Rs 50 are available for groups of school students.

Visitors can try a Robo Painter for Rs 200; use of the 3D scanner and printer is available for Rs 500. One can experience Virtual Reality for Rs 200 and Air Hockey for Rs 50.

Entry to the Aquatic Gallery costs Rs 200; Rs 150 to experience the 5D theatre.

There are other activities at the Science City like the Thrill Ride, the Journey to the Solar System, a Planetarium, a 4D theatre. You can also experience what it is like to be inside a coal mine and how an earthquake feels.

IMAGE: Modi enters the Robotics Gallery. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pepper the Robot welcomes Modi as the other robots look on.

IMAGE: Modi seems impressed by the da Vinci process, a robotic system which uses a minimally invasive surgical approach.

IMAGE: The dancing robots Natya Mandap show off their moves to Modi.

IMAGE: A robotic Exoskeleton allows industrial workers to do heavy lifting.

IMAGE: A space robot that can operate in space.

IMAGE: The Silver Arm mimics the motions of the human hand.

IMAGE: A human attendant demos the Magnetic Wall Climbing robot; the Wall Climbing Gecko robot can be seen in the background.

IMAGE: An attendant shows how a Search and Rescue robot works.

IMAGE: Modi photographs the Search and Rescue robot.

IMAGE: Time for some Chai and Sandwiches.

IMAGE: A robot serves Modi a cuppa as Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, right, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, left, look on.

IMAGE: Spot an agricultural robotic drone in the background.

IMAGE: Modi visits the Aquatic Gallery at the Science City.

IMAGE: An attendant informs Modi about the fish.

IMAGE: Modi visits the Nature Park at the Science City.

IMAGE: The model of a prehistoric bird at the Nature Park.

IMAGE: A dinosaur pops out of its egg.

IMAGE: Modi walks past a model of a prehistoric creature.

IMAGE: Modi takes a stroll in the Nature Park, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com