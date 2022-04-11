News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Robert Vadra 'will enter politics if people want'

Robert Vadra 'will enter politics if people want'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 11, 2022 16:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has said he is ready to enter politics 'if people want' and this will allow him to serve them in a major way.

IMAGE: Robert Vadra. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Speaking to a local YouTube channel on Sunday after offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Robert Vadra, 53, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said he understands politics.

"If people wish I should represent them and if I can bring some change for them, then I will definitely take this step," he said, adding that by doing so, he will be able to serve people 'in a major way'.

 

"My charitable works are going on for more than 10 years and will continue in future also. Whether I enter politics or not, these works will continue as it is my way of serving people," he said.

He said he has been in the midst of people across the country and they are with him.

"These people know that if they use my name, then they (his supporters) will do good work for the common man," he added.

"Let's see what happens ahead. We used to discuss everyday in the family about the kind of politics taking place today and how the country is changing," he said.

Asked about the country's present political scenario, Robert Vadra said looking at the present conditions, he feels 'uneasy'.

He claimed the media is afraid of showing the reality to people. Such things are not part of democracy and would 'take the country backward, not ahead'.

Notably, the Congress won just two out of 403 seats in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Asked about his wife's performance in the UP polls, he said, "I will give Priyanka 10 out of 10. She worked day and night for these polls. But, we accept the mandate of the state's people and will continue to serve them with full vigour."

He also went on to add that 'poll results in the country would be totally different if doubts in the people's minds related to EVMs are removed'.

Vadra also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imposing the coronavirus-induced lockdown suddenly and the rising unemployment.

"The divide between Hindus and Muslims in the country must end and the nation should embrace all faiths to remain secular," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Robert Vadra: The rise of the son-in-law
Robert Vadra: The rise of the son-in-law
Truth will always prevail: Robert Vadra
Truth will always prevail: Robert Vadra
Vadra hints at joining politics; Cong's PM candidate, mocks BJP
Vadra hints at joining politics; Cong's PM candidate, mocks BJP
UK tax row: FM Rishi Sunak offers himself for review
UK tax row: FM Rishi Sunak offers himself for review
IPL: Can battered CSK rediscover old magic vs RCB?
IPL: Can battered CSK rediscover old magic vs RCB?
Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?
Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?
World University Rankings: Non-IITs in Top 100
World University Rankings: Non-IITs in Top 100
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What was Robert Vadra thinking!?!

What was Robert Vadra thinking!?!

'Please keep her safe': Vadra's message on wife Priyanka

'Please keep her safe': Vadra's message on wife Priyanka

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances