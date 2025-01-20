HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » RG Kar doc's rapist-murderer escapes death sentence, gets life term

RG Kar doc's rapist-murderer escapes death sentence, gets life term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 15:24 IST

x

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment till death on Monday after he was convicted of rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

IMAGE: RG Kar doctor's rapist-murderer Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment . Photograph: ANI Photo

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah had on Saturday held Roy guilty of the crime committed against the postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9 last year, which sparked off unprecedented and prolonged nationwide protests.

Judge Das said the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category as justification for not giving death penalty to the convict.

 

The court also directed the state to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

The sentence was passed after the judge heard the final statements of the convict and his counsels placed in self-defence as well as those of the victim's family, and the CBI.

Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was held guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I'm being framed, was beaten up in jail: RG Kar convict
I'm being framed, was beaten up in jail: RG Kar convict
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
No objection even if...: RG Kar murder convict's mother
No objection even if...: RG Kar murder convict's mother
RG Kar murder: Doc's parents claim probe half-done
RG Kar murder: Doc's parents claim probe half-done
Sanjay Roy found guilty of raping, killing RG Kar doc
Sanjay Roy found guilty of raping, killing RG Kar doc

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lipstick Ladies: Hot Lips From Uorfi, Wamiqa, Janhvi

webstory image 2

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

webstory image 3

25 Years Ago in Bollywood

VIDEOS

Mesmerising drone view of Doda as the area receives fresh snowfall1:26

Mesmerising drone view of Doda as the area receives fresh...

Aamir Khan, Junaid, Khushi Kapoor spotted promoting 'Loveyapa'1:19

Aamir Khan, Junaid, Khushi Kapoor spotted promoting...

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor spotted together at Lilavati Hospital1:19

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor spotted together at Lilavati...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD