Home  » News » RG Kar doc's parents not happy with life term for convict

RG Kar doc's parents not happy with life term for convict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 20, 2025 16:36 IST

The parents of the deceased medic in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case said that they were not satisfied with the verdict of the court pronouncing life imprisonment till death for the convict.

IMAGE: Abhaya Mancha supporters hold a demonstration rally demanding justice during convict Sanjay Roy's hearing in the RG Kar rape-murder case, in Kolkata, January 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Claiming that the investigation was done half-heartedly and several other culprits involved in the crime were shielded, they said they would move to the higher court seeking justice.

 

"We are shocked. How is this not the rarest of rare cases? An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered. We are dismayed. There was a larger conspiracy behind this crime," the mother told PTI.

The judge said the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category, which justified not imposing the death penalty on the convict.

The father said they would continue their fight until all the other culprits were brought to the book and punished.

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy to imprisonment till death on Monday after he was convicted of the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year.

The court also directed the state to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
