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Lookout Notice Issued In Dowry Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 18:42 IST

Police have issued a lookout notice for the absconding husband in the Twisha Sharma dowry death case, intensifying efforts to bring him to justice.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Madhya Pradesh police issue a Look Out Circular for Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma, in connection with her alleged dowry death.
  • Samarth Singh, a lawyer, is the main accused in the alleged suicide case of his wife, Twisha Sharma.
  • The reward for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest has been increased to Rs 30,000.
  • Samarth Singh has sought anticipatory bail from the Madhya Pradesh High Court after a lower court denied him relief.

Madhya Pradesh police has issued a Look out Circular (LoC) against Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, besides increasing cash reward to Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession, is the main accused in the sensational alleged suicide case.

 

Police Intensify Search For Accused Husband

"Efforts are on to arrest the main accused in the case. We have also enhanced the reward to Rs 30,000 and also issued a Look Out notice in the matter," Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar told PTI Videos.

Earlier, police had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information about Samarth Singh's whereabouts.

An LoC is issued by law enforcement agencies to alert immigration authorities at airports and other exit points to stop an individual from fleeing the country.

While being on the run, Samarth Singh has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case after a lower court denied him relief.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Police registered an FIR, charging her husband and her mother-in-law and retired district and sessions judge Giribala Singh with dowry death and harassment.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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