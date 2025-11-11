HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Return of Nitish Kumar: Exit polls give NDA a clear majority

Return of Nitish Kumar: Exit polls give NDA a clear majority

November 11, 2025 19:34 IST

Almost all exit polls have predicted a clear victory for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government in the Bihar assembly elections, whose results are to be declared on Friday, November 14.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nitish Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

This means that Nitish Kumar will continue to remain as chief minister of Bihar after ruling the state for 20 years.

The most optimistic outcome was that of Matrize exit polls which predicted the NDA to win anywhere between 147 and 167 seats and the opposition Mahagathbandhan of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress party to bag 70-90 seats.

 

A simple majority of 122 seats is required for a majority in the Bihar assembly which has 243 seats. 

AgencyNDAMGB

Jan Suraaj

Party

Matrize 147-167 70-90  
JVC Poll 135-150 88-103  
People's Insight 133-148 87-102  
Dainik Bhaskar 145-160 73-91  
Chanakya 130-138 100-108  

Chanakya’s exit polls gave the NDA 130-138 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 100-108.

People’s Insight gave 133-148 seats to the NDA and 87-102 to Mahagathbandhan.

Leading Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar’s exit poll too predicts a victory for the NDA with 145-160 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan to win anywhere between 73 and 91 seats.

No exit poll has predicted a good outcome for political psephologist turned politician Prashant Kishor’s party to make any impact in the elections.

Going by the exit poll outcome, it looks like Bihar’s voters were not impressed by his political debut and vision for the state. 

