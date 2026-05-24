Retired Nurse Duped Of Rs 90 Lakh In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

A retired nurse in Nagpur was scammed out of Rs 90.65 lakh by cyber criminals employing a 'digital arrest' scheme, highlighting the growing threat of online fraud.

Key Points A retired nurse in Nagpur lost Rs 90.65 lakh to cyber criminals using a 'digital arrest' scam.

The scam involved fake police and court proceedings via video calls to intimidate the victim.

The victim was coerced into transferring money to various accounts under the guise of an investigation.

Police warn citizens that no legitimate agency conducts 'digital arrests' or demands money transfers for verification.

'Digital arrest' is a growing cybercrime tactic where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement to extort money.

A 72-year-old retired nurse was cheated of Rs 90.65 lakh by cyber criminals who kept her under 'digital arrest' for several weeks, a police official said on Sunday.

How The 'Digital Arrest' Scam Unfolded

The ordeal for the woman, a resident of Jaripatka here, began after she received a call in November last year from a person claiming to be an law enforcement agency officer, the cyber police official said.

"The accused told the woman her name had surfaced in a money laundering case and that she was liable to be arrested. The accused conducted fake police and court proceedings through video calls to create fear. They then forced her to transfer Rs 90.65 lakh to various accounts between November 26 and December 9," he said.

Warning Signs And Prevention Tips

She realised she had been duped after the accused, who had promised a refund if the probe found her innocent, stopped all communication, the official said.

"Citizens should remember that no police agency, court or government department conducts 'digital arrests' or asks people to transfer money for verification. Efforts are being made to nab the accused," he said.

Understanding 'Digital Arrest' Cybercrime

Digital arrest is a growing form of cybercrime in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement officers, court officials or personnel from government agencies to intimidate victims through audio and video calls. They hold the victims hostage and put pressure on them to pay money.