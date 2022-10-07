News
India raises objection to US envoy's visit to PoK

India raises objection to US envoy's visit to PoK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 07, 2022 22:08 IST
India has conveyed its objections to the United States over the recent visit to Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by US Ambassador to Islamabad Donald Blome, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.

IMAGE: US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome in Muzaffarabad, PoK. Photograph: @usembislamabad/Twitter

India also objected to the ambassador holding some meetings there.

"Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the US ambassador to Pakistan has been conveyed to the US side," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

 

In April, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu and Kashmir, drawing sharp reaction from India.

"We have noted that US representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan," Bagchi had said.

"If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
