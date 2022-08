The Indian Coast Guard rescued 27 Bangladeshi fishermen in three separate operations after they went missing in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The rescued fishermen were handed over to the Bangladesh coast guard on Tuesday, August 23.

IMAGE: The Indian Coast Guard on a rescue operation to save Bangladeshi fishermen from turbulent waters in the Bay of Bengal. Photograph: @IndiaCoastGuard/screengrab/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The ICGS Varad and the BCGS Tajuddin during the ceremony to hand over the rescued Bangladeshi fishermen. Photograph: @ProDefKolkata/twitter/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com