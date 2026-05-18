Report flags India's vulnerability to cyber attacks, CBRN threat

A new report warns that India's growing vulnerability to cyberattacks and CBRN threats necessitates an urgent strengthening of its national security strategy through enhanced collaboration and investment.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Pixabay.com

Key Points India's geopolitical vulnerabilities and rapid urbanisation increase its susceptibility to CBRN threats and cyberattacks.

The report emphasises the urgent need to strengthen India's CBRN security strategy due to escalating regional tensions.

The CBRN threat landscape is dynamic and technology-enabled, requiring a preparedness posture that matches the pace and complexity of evolving threats.

Deepening collaboration between government and industry is crucial for integrating cyber resilience mechanisms with industrial security systems.

The Indian industry has the capacity to develop world-class CBRN detection systems, but needs structured engagement and clear procurement signals.

India's geopolitical vulnerabilities, growing industrial sector, and rapid urbanisation have heightened its susceptibility to cyberattacks and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats, said a report released on Monday, emphasising the urgent need to strengthen its CBRN security strategy.

The CBRN defence and mitigation measures report was unveiled at a PHDCCI conference in New Delhi.

Evolving CBRN Threat Landscape

"Strengthening the CBRN security strategy is increasingly urgent, especially as regional tensions escalate," the report suggests, stating that border conflicts and evolving security threats from neighbouring countries raise the risk of CBRN warfare and proxy attacks, underscoring the need for enhanced preparedness and response.

The report states that the CBRN threat landscape is not static -- it is dynamic, adaptive, and increasingly technology-enabled.

For India, meeting this challenge requires a preparedness posture that matches the pace and complexity of evolving threats. This demands investment, coordination, innovation, and above all, a sustained commitment to collaboration across the full ecosystem of national security stakeholders, says the report.

Ukraine Conflict and Chemical Weaponisation

"The Ukraine conflict demonstrates that chemical agents -- including industrial chemicals not traditionally classified as "chemical warfare agents" -- can be rapidly weaponised and deployed at scale in modern conflict. India's doctrine, detection systems, and protective equipment must account for this expanded threat spectrum, including drone-dispersed agents across wide frontages," the report stated.

It pointed out that the Indian industry has demonstrated the capacity to develop world-class CBRN detection systems, protective equipment, robotics platforms, bio surveillance tools, and AI-based threat analytics.

Industry Collaboration and National Security

"What is needed now is the structured engagement, clear procurement signals, regulatory clarity, and long-term partnership commitments that will unlock this capacity for national benefit. In the CBRN domain, the same industrial ecosystem that powers economic growth also underpins national security -- making regulation, monitoring, and industry collaboration central to risk mitigation," the report said.

Flagging the potential threat of cyber attacks targeting sensitive industrial systems and causing serious accidents, a senior official called for deepening collaboration between the government and the industry, along with the integration of cyber resilience mechanisms with industrial security systems.

Roli Singh, Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC), made the remarks while addressing the report launch event.

She highlighted that the intersection of cybersecurity and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) infrastructure is very critical and essential.

Need for government, industry to collaborate

"The future preparedness frameworks must integrate cyber resilience with industrial safety and security systems. The cyber attacks can target sensitive industrial systems, which are becoming increasingly IT-driven, and it can potentially trigger serious industrial accidents disruptions for critical infrastructure," Singh said.

Asserting that nothing can come with a lack of collaboration between the government and the industry, she observed that the role of industry is highly critical.

"Today, industry owns and operates a substantial portion of infrastructure involved in handling hazardous chemicals, biological material and sensitive industry processes... As a result, prevention should begin at the facility level," Singh said.

She pointed out that while the government's role is very clear, which constitutes providing the regulatory oversight coordination, the industry on its part can come through with technical expertise, operational experience, innovation and supply chain awareness.