Rename Churchgate station after...: Dhangar leader

Rename Churchgate station after...: Dhangar leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 31, 2025 15:43 IST

A Dhangar community leader on Saturday demanded that the Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai be renamed after Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of the Maratha-ruled Malwa kingdom.

IMAGE: Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of the Maratha-ruled Malwa kingdom. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Dhangar leader Prakash Shendage also launched a sharp attack on the BJP over its alleged failure to deliver on the promise of granting the Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to his community.

Dhangar, a shepherd community in the state, is currently in the Nomadic Tribes (NT) list. Its members have been demanding reservation benefits under the ST quota for the past several years.

 

Talking about the demand for renaming Churchgate station, Shendage asked, "There is neither any church nor any gate here, so why retain the name Churchgate?"

"An intersection close to it has already been named after Ahilyabai Holkar. Now it is time the station also carries her legacy," he said.

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said the party has failed to fulfil the promise of granting reservation to Dhangars.

"The man who promised ST status to the Dhangars is now the chief minister. He has held the post twice earlier, yet the community has received nothing," Shendage said without naming CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
