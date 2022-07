The Indian Army and Indian Air Force pay tribute to the Kargil martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Kargil.

IMAGE: Kargil Vijay Diwas at the War Memorial in Drass, Kargil.

IMAGE: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, right, and Indian Army personnel light the Kargil Victory Flame.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi, senior army officers and Indian Air Force officers at the Kargil Victory Flame.

IMAGE: Soldiers and locals take part in a Kargil Vijay Diwas Tiranga boat rally on the river Jhelum

IMAGE: Tri-colour balloons are released to mark the occasion.

IMAGE: An Indian Army band performs on the banks of the Jhelum.

IMAGE: NCC cadets pay tribute to the Kargil martyrs in Srinagar.

