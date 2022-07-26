News
Kargil's Heroes: Always Remembered. Never Forgotten

Kargil's Heroes: Always Remembered. Never Forgotten

By Rediff News Bureau
July 26, 2022 13:56 IST
A grateful nation salutes the supreme sacrifices made during the Kargil War on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, July 26, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar arrive to pay homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh with General Pande and Admiral Hari Kumar. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh, General Pande, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari and Admiral Hari Kumar salute the Kargil martyrs. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar pays homage at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The three service chiefs at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: NCC cadets pay tributes at the Shaheed-e-Kargil memorial in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Brigadier Manpervesh Herr pays tribute in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army jawans pay tribute at the Balidan Stambh in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
