News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Remarks on Prophet: Mob attacks train in Bengal

Remarks on Prophet: Mob attacks train in Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 12, 2022 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A group of people attacked and damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

Photograph: ANI

It was not immediately known whether there was any casualty.

The group was protesting against controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

 

The officer said a large number of protestors put up a road blockade and when they were chased by the police, some of them entered the station and threw stones at the train which was on a platform.

Train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
Suvendu prevented from visiting violence-hit Howrah
Suvendu prevented from visiting violence-hit Howrah
Absolutely No Need To Go After All Things Muslim
Absolutely No Need To Go After All Things Muslim
PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3
PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3
5 Lashkar terrorists killed in 3 encounters in J-K
5 Lashkar terrorists killed in 3 encounters in J-K
2 arrested for Friday protests outside Jama Masjid
2 arrested for Friday protests outside Jama Masjid
Van Rijthoven upsets Medvedev to win first ATP title
Van Rijthoven upsets Medvedev to win first ATP title
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

What Nupur Sharma May Cost India

What Nupur Sharma May Cost India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances